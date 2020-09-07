Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Mi TV Horizon Edition today in India. The company has been teasing the upcoming smart TV on its official Twitter. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Xiaomi India' official YouTube & other social media handles. Users can also watch the live telecast of the Mi TV Horizon Edition by clicking on the below-embedded video. The new smart TV will come with access to over 5,000 apps. Xiaomi MIUI 12 Officially Launched in India, Checkout the List of Smartphones Getting MIUI 12 Update This Month.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Smart TV Horizon Edition is expected to feature a 43-inch FHD LED display & is likely to carry a thin frame, an inverted V-shaped design.

Woah!! @laurelsudeep is all excited to get the show started. Mi fans, are you ready for the unveiling of #HorizonEdition? Tune in tomorrow at 12PM to watch the livestream - https://t.co/E4Dw6ZTm4B. pic.twitter.com/goK4bFz5Yw — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 6, 2020

According to the reports, Xiaomi's upcoming smart TV will house the Mi logo at the bottom. The smart TV is rumoured to be powered by the Cortex-A53 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM & 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV Horizon Edition (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to run on Android TV 9 based Patchwall UI operating system. Connectivity options may include three HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports & a 3.5mm headphone jack. The upcoming TV is expected to be launched with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant support & 20W speakers with DTS-HD technology. Pricing & other specifications of the Mi TV Horizon Edition will be revealed during its launch event.

