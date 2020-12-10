Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Mi Watch Lite in China. The new Watch lite seems to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Watch that was launched last month. Pricing and availability of the Mi Watch Lite have not been announced by the company yet but the device has been listed on the Xiaomi global website. The listing reveals features, specifications & colour options. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021: Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi Smart Speaker Launched in India.

Mi Watch Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Global)

In terms of specifications, Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch square LCD display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels. The device comes with a 230mAh battery that completely charges the watch within two hours. The company claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 9 days of battery life while used normally & up to 10 hours in continuous GPS sports mode. Xiaomi's new watch gets 11 sports mode including Cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, cricket, trekking, trial run & more.

Mi Watch Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Global)

The new Mi smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance that works in up to 50 metres of water. It also comes with the support of heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, guided breathing exercises, call & chat notifications, weather support and music controls. The all-new Mi Watch Lite offers over 120 watch faces & includes onboard sensors such as GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS & L-sensor. Android users will need to install the Xiaomi wear app to connect their watch to their devices whereas the iOS users will have to download the Xiaomi Wear Lite app. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Watch is priced at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,3000. So we expect the price of Mi Watch Lite to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).