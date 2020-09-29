Xiaomi, the Chinese electronic giant officially launched a wide range of products including Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5, & Mi Smart Speaker during the Smarter Living 2021 event in India. The company also introduced the Mi Athleisure shoes, Automatic Soap Dispenser & Mi Smart LED Bulb at Rs 1,499, Rs 999 & Rs 499 respectively. The Mi Watch will go on the first sale in India on October 6, 2020, via Amazon.in & Mi.com. The smartwatch will be made available through the Early bird sale at Rs 9,999. Mi Smart Band 5 will be available for sale on October 1, 2020, via Mi.com & Amazon.in whereas the Mi Smart Speaker will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com & Mi Home. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker & Mi Watch Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s Smarter Living Event.

Mi Watch Revolve comes in Midnight Black, Chrome Silver shades and 5 colour strap options. The smartwatch features a 1.8-inch AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display. Mi Watch Revolve comes with over 100 watch faces. Xiaomi's new smartwatch will be offered with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm for tracking sports& mental wellness.

Mi Watch Revolve (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

We know you can’t wait to get the #MiWatchRevolve on your hands. First sale on 6th Oct at 12:00 noon on https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY, https://t.co/eAH2tkFLCb and Mi Home Stores. RT🔁and tell us your favourite feature with #MiWatchRevolve. Stand a chance to win 1⃣. pic.twitter.com/r64IbCElBa — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2020

Additionally, it comes with heart-rate variability, sleep tracking, stress level & energy level feature. The smartwatch also provides leading indicators such as VO2 Max & training effect. Apart from this, the Watch Revolve gets 10 specialised sports modes. Xiaomi's new smartwatch can be easily synced with a smartphone by using the Xiaomi wear app that is available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The smartwatch gets a battery life of 1-2 weeks. Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999.

Mi Smart Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi also introduced the Mi Smart Band 5. The fitness band flaunts a 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED colour display. The new smart band comes in five colour options- Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple & Orange. The device gets unlimited watch faces. With the Mi Smart Band 5, Xiaomi brings Magnetic charging. The new smart band takes less than 2 hours to get fully charged & lasts up to 2-3 weeks.

Mi Smart Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes in 11 workout modes including outdoor running, treadmill, jump rope, power walking, pool swimming & freestyle. The new band gets stress level tracking, 24-hour sleep monitoring, women's health tracking & camera control feature. The Mi Smart Band is Priced at Rs 2,499.

Mi Smart Speaker (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

On the other hand, Mi Smart Speaker comes with Google Assistant & touch panel with several buttons on the top to control the volume & play or pause music. The Mi smart speaker features a powerful 12W front-firing speaker with DTS sound technology. The all-new smart speaker gets Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Chromecast built-in & control for IoT devices. Coming to the pricing, Mi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs 3,999.

