Beijing, March 28: Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi SU7 all-electric sedan in China today with impressive specifications, design and features in China market. After unveiling the Xiaomi SU7 EV in 2023, the car has been one of the most anticipated cars by the brand enthusiasts and people looking to buy a good electric vehicle with premium specifications. Xiaomi claimed, "Xiaomi EV will completely redefine the automotive industry, marking a significant leap in its technological landscape." Xiaomi also unveiled its first electric car during MWC 2024 at Barcelona in February 2024.

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan has been launched in China during Xiaomi EV Launch March 2024 event. The company first introduced its highly anticipated SU7 in China in Aqua Blue, Verdant Green and Mineral Grey colours. Now, the company confirmed to launch total nine colour options of its SU7 model. The colours are - Meteor Blue (also called Cream Blue), Radium Purple, Lava Orange, Cambarian Ash, Pearl White, and Diamond Black. Five of the colours are metallic, said Xiaomi.

Xiaomi SU7 Interior Design and Features

Xiaomi introduced four colour options for its interior design - Obsidian Black, Twilight Red, Galaxy Gray and Misty Purple. The car comes with 'water drop headlights' which with low beam shines 160-degree offering ultra-wide lighting and with high beam shines 400 meter farther. The wheels on the car come multiple tire options starting from 19-inch to 20-inch and 21-inch. The cockpit of the car also comes with advanced technology and comfortable features. On the front, the Xiaomi SU7 offers 105-litre of trunk space and on the rear, it offers 512-litre space. It also offers 56-inch HUD (Head Up Display).

Xiaomi SU7 Other Specifications - Range

The car comes with a phone-mount option to put a smartphone or Go Pro camera and a dedicated storage options for phone and laptop or other files. The car takes 2.78 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 and offers top speed of 265kmph. Xiaomi SU7 engine specifications include 673 horsepower, 495kW peak power, 838Nm. Xiaomi claimed that its base model would offer 700km range with average speed will range from 90 to 120kmph. Xiaomi said that it updated the 638km range to 700km. Xiaomi SU7 Max, the high end model of the EV would offer the claimed 810km range and will pack a 101kW battery. The car offers 871V high-voltage platform for charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).