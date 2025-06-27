New Delhi, June 27: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, the latest foldable smartphone from the company, has made its debut in China. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 launch took place before the expected launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. The new clamshell-style foldable phone comes with a sleek design and upgraded performance features. It features a Snapdragon processor, enhanced displays, improved camera setup, and wireless charging support.

The Mix Flip 2 weighs 199 gm and maintains a slim profile. When unfolded, it measures 166.89mm x 73.8mm x 7.57mm, while folded, it measures 86.13mm x 73.8mm x 15.87mm. The smartphone supports a dual VC three-dimensional cooling system. It is offered in four colour options, which include Shell White, Nebula Purple, Plum Green, and Lattice Gold. Nothing Phone 3 Design Leaked, Reveals Triple Camera Setup and More Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details (See Pics).

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It supports configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, paired with Qualcomm’s advanced AI Engine. The internal screen features a 6.86-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2912×1224 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The external screen has a 4.01-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 rear camera comes with a 50MP main Leica lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,165mAh battery, which supports 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Mix Flip 2 runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. ‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Price

As per reports, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 price starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately INR 71,615 or USD 835) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage comes at a price of CNY 6,499 (around INR 77,585 or USD 905). The Mix Flip 2 with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, which is available in Shell White and Nebula Purple is priced at CNY 7,299 (about INR 87,135 or USD 1,017).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).