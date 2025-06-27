Nothing Phone 3 design leaked ahead of its launch in India on July 1, 2025. As the launch date comes closer, the company will share more details about the smartphone. Nothing earlier confirmed that Phone (3) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Now, it has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP periscope lens. Although the official design is yet to be revealed, Android Headlines has shared leaked renders of the Phone 3 that give us an idea of what to expect. The leaked images of Nothing Phone (3) show that the smartphone may arrive in white and black colour options. It features a triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole display for the front camera. A Glyph Matrix comes at the top right corner on the rear, as hinted by the company earlier. There is also a new round button placed between the camera module and the Glyph Matrix. ‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details.

Nothing Phone 3 Design Leaked

Nothing Phone 3 official images. ✅ 🔳 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 📸 50MP periscope lens Source: AndroidHeadlines#NothingPhone3 pic.twitter.com/CvnfmnRr1e — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 27, 2025

