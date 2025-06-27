‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details

Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India on July 1, 2025. It will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a 50MP periscope lens. Rumours suggest triple 50MP cameras to feature at rear end. The expected Phone 3 price range is between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000.

‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details
Nothing Phone 3 Camera (Photo Credits: X/@nothingindia)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 27, 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Nothing Phone 3 launch date is coming close as it will be released in India on July 1, 2025. As the launch of Phone (3) nears, nothing is revealing a few details of its upcoming smartphone. Earlier, the company confirmed that Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Now, the brand has revealed Phone 3 camera, which will include a 50MP periscope lens at the rear. There are also rumours that the smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup at the rear. The company is expected to soon reveal the complete design of the smartphone and other features. However, the Nothing Phone 3 price has been speculated to be around INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Nothing Phone 3 Teased Again With Mystery Button, X Users React, One Says ‘This Is What Controls Tesla Robotaxis’.

    Nothing Phone 3 Camera

    Search

    Nothing Phone 3 launch date is coming close as it will be released in India on July 1, 2025. As the launch of Phone (3) nears, nothing is revealing a few details of its upcoming smartphone. Earlier, the company confirmed that Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Now, the brand has revealed Phone 3 camera, which will include a 50MP periscope lens at the rear. There are also rumours that the smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup at the rear. The company is expected to soon reveal the complete design of the smartphone and other features. However, the Nothing Phone 3 price has been speculated to be around INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Nothing Phone 3 Teased Again With Mystery Button, X Users React, One Says ‘This Is What Controls Tesla Robotaxis’.

    Nothing Phone 3 Camera

