‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details

Nothing Phone 3 launch date is coming close as it will be released in India on July 1, 2025. As the launch of Phone (3) nears, nothing is revealing a few details of its upcoming smartphone. Earlier, the company confirmed that Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Now, the brand has revealed Phone 3 camera, which will include a 50MP periscope lens at the rear. There are also rumours that the smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup at the rear. The company is expected to soon reveal the complete design of the smartphone and other features. However, the Nothing Phone 3 price has been speculated to be around INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Nothing Phone 3 Teased Again With Mystery Button, X Users React, One Says ‘This Is What Controls Tesla Robotaxis’.

Nothing Phone 3 Camera

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens. Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/GAIuMLANUb — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 26, 2025

