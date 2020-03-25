Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Smartphones Launched: Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Launched (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Tuesday officially launched the highly awaited Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in its home market. Along with the Redmi K30 Pro, the phone maker also unveiled the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition, which is packed with an 8MP telephoto lens supporting 30x zoom. The Redmi K30 Pro will be made available in three versions - 6GB RAM +128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB & 8GB RAM + 256GB whereas the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition comes in two variants. The smartphone will go on sale from 4 April, 2020. Xiaomi India To Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks & Protective Suits in Punjab, Delhi & Karnataka Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

On the specification front, the Redmi K30 Pro phone is packed with Qualcomm's flagship chipset - Snapdragon 865 SoC that is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 6.67-inches with 60Hz of refresh rate and HDR+ support.

The handset gets a quad-camera setup at the back with 64MP primary lens with a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macros sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition gets an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 30x zoom instead of the 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, the phone is packed with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone is fuelled by a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging with USB Type-C port. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G All Set To Be Launched in India on March 31; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs. 32,500) while the mid variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs RMB 3,399 (around Rs 36,600). The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard memory is priced at RMB 3,699 (around Rs 40,000). On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs RMB 3,799 (around 41,000), while the second version featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at RMB 3,999 (around Rs 43,000).