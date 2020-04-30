Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Note 10 Lite Smartphones Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of Xiaomi’s New Smartphone Launch Event

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Twitter)

Xiaomi, the Chinese phone brand will be expanding its product portfolio for the global market by launching the new Redmi Note 9 Series. Additionally, the company is also expected to launch the Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone at the global launch event. We have already seen multiple leaks related to the phones in the past. It is important to note that the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max already have been launched in India. Now, the company is focusing to launch these two phones in the global markets. Likewise, the Mi Note 10 Lite is also expected to launch today globally.

As the entire world is dealing with Coronavirus Pandemic, thus, the company will be hosting a digital launch event. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 5.30 pm IST, and the company will be broadcasting the event via YouTube and social media accounts. The interested fans can watch the live streaming from the below-embedded video.

Considering the previous leaks and rumours, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be equipped with a 48MP quad-rear camera and will be backed by a big 5,020mAh battery. It is expected to run on Android 10 based on MIUI 11.

It is also rumoured that the Redmi Note 9 could be to launched in China as the Redmi 10X. And, it could be priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 16,200) which could be in line with the global pricing of the Redmi Note 9. On the other hand, the company is also expected to launch Mi Note 10 Lite. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC, a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, dual-band Wi-Fi and 32MP front camera and more.