The Indian government reportedly banned the browser offered on Xiaomi's smartphones furthering extending it's a rage against the Chinese companies operating in the country. According to the report from TOI, the government took action against Xiaomi's browser called - Mi Browser Pro - Video Download, Free Fast & Secure. Some of the analysts claim that the browser holds the potential of impacting device's performance. It is important to note that the company is presently looking to have a detailed conversation with the government to clarify the same. 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi True Wireless Earbuds Launched Globally

The company also claimed that this particular move from the Indian government will not see any impact on the performance of the devices. And, the users are free to download and use any other browser will are willing to do so. The Indian government has ordered to ban another Chinese app called - QQ International in India. According to the official sources, the action against the Xiaomi browser may impact the functioning of the smartphones while using the internet. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has retailed more than 10 crore smartphones in India. And, presently it is the leading mobile brand in the country.

The company highlighted that it follows the local data protection regulations and other guidelines specified by the Indian government. However, the brand will talk to the ministry officials to sort out the issue. The company spokesperson said, “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law. We are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions.”

The Indian government took this step as a wider measure initiated against the Chinese apps functioning in India. The steps were taken after growing tensions between India and China over the border disputes. As a reminder, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps in June including some popular apps like TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, Shareit, Mi Community, WeChat and CamScanner. Last month, the government also blocked 47 other apps that included Baidu Search, Weibo and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).