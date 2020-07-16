Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker held its 2020 Ecosystem Product Launch in Europe. The company officially launched the Mi TV Stick, Mi True Wireless Earbuds, Mi electric scooter, curved gaming monitor, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C handsets & other smartphone accessories. Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C Smartphones Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Mi TV Stick revealed at the 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch event is slim, includes a remote control that connects with the Mi TV Stick over Bluetooth & is expected to be available in both 1080p & 4K resolutions. It includes dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video & Google Assistant. The new TV stick comes with 8GB of storage & 1GB of RAM. The TV stick supports 1080p video output & Dolby, DTS surround sound. It runs on Android TV based on Android Pie operating system. Mi TV Stick is priced at EUR 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,431).

The Mi Smart Band 5 was launched in China earlier this year as Mi Band 5. Now the company has launched it in the European market. The fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, heart-rate monitoring, 11 tracking modes & much more. Xiaomi's Smart Band 5 is also priced at EUR 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,431).

Mi True Wireless Earbuds provides up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge & an additional 15 hours with the charging case. Xiaomi's True Wireless Earbuds are compatible with devices featuring Bluetooth 5. The earbuds also come with Google Assistant support & USB-C port. Xiaomi has priced the Earbuds at EUR 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,431).

