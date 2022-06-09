ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone is launched in the global market. It is available for pre-booking and the first sale will commence on June 21, 2022. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is priced at $799 (approximately Rs 62,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model and $899 (approximately Rs 70,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. ZTE Axon 30 5G With 4,200mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (Photo Credits: ZTE)

In terms of specifications, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2480x1116 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device gets a 64MP primary lens, a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP periscopic shooter. Upfront, there is an under-display 16MP selfie lens.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra technology, an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, an under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

