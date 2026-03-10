London [UK], March 10 (ANI): British Airways has temporarily reduced its fleet to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year, citing unrest in the region.

British Airways, in a post on X, cautioned its customers from falling prey to scamsters.

"Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, we've had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region. We've cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month and to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year. We're keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options," the airline warned.

"We have limited seats remaining on our repatriation flights from Oman (Muscat) to London Heathrow on 11 and 12 March for customers with an existing booking. Customers who, in line with FCDO guidance, judge that they can safely make their own way to Muscat, should contact us on +44 203 467 3854 to book onto one of these services," the airline said.

British Airways further said that they are in touch with the customers who continue to be stranded in UAE.

"We're in touch with customers who we believe continue to be in the UAE to support them and provide options for travel to the UK. We're asking customers who've made alternative arrangements to let us know. Information about the evolving situation can be found at ba.com/travelnews. Information about consumer rights can be found at ba.com/helpme. Be alert to potential scams and only rely on official British Airways channels for updates - never click suspicious links or share personal or payment details," it said further.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict continues. (ANI)

