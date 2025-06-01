London, June 01: In an incident that’s left both crew and passengers stunned, a British Airways flight attendant was reportedly caught dancing completely naked in a business class lavatory mid-flight from San Francisco to London—just a day before International Flight Attendants Day.

According to The Sun, the male crew member—assigned to the Club World business cabin—vanished mid-service, prompting a search by colleagues. They found him stark naked and “jigging up and down” inside the business class toilet, allegedly under the influence of drugs, possibly ecstasy or similar pills. US: Naked Woman Creates Nuisance at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas; Viral Video Shows Her Manhandling Security Staff, Vandalising Property (Viewer Discretion Advised).

“Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef’, he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet… It’s a crazy way to end your BA career,” a crew member told The Sun. The in-flight supervisor swiftly intervened, dressing him in First Class pajamas and restraining him in a premium seat for the remaining 10.5-hour journey. Southwest Airlines Flight From Houston to Phoenix Delayed After Woman Passenger Strips Naked, Demands To Be Let Off Plane (Watch Video).

The incident forced remaining crew to work without breaks, leading to frustration among staff. Upon arrival at Heathrow at 11 AM, the man was arrested by police and taken for medical attention.

British Airways has confirmed the suspension: “The matter is under investigation and has been referred to the police. The safety of our passengers and crew is paramount.”

The timing couldn’t have been more ironic. The incident occurred just ahead of May 31, International Flight Attendants Day—a day dedicated to celebrating the professionalism, care, and tireless service of cabin crew who ensure safety and comfort at 35,000 feet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2025 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).