Mumbai, March 1: As digital privacy concerns reach a fever pitch globally, renowned cybersecurity expert Amit Dubey has provided a detailed breakdown of the technical and criminal processes behind how private, "leaked" videos end up on adult websites. In a podcast on ANI, Dubey warned that the journey of a private clip from a personal device to a major pornographic platform is rarely an accident. Instead, it is often the result of sophisticated hacking, social engineering, or a highly coordinated distribution network designed to monetise non-consensual content.

The explanation comes amid a surge in high-profile "leaks" involving public figures and private citizens alike. According to Dubey, once a video is compromised, whether through cloud storage breaches, "honeytraps," or malware, it enters a dark ecosystem where it is traded and sold. These clips are often first circulated on encrypted messaging apps like Telegram before being uploaded to massive, international adult sites where they generate significant ad revenue for the platforms and the uploaders. From 'ChiChi vs Pinay Gold Medalist' to 'Angel Nuzhat' Viral Videos: The Truth Behind the Feb 2026 Ghost Files.

Cybersecurity Expert Amit Dubey Explains How Private Videos End Up on Po*n Sites

How Private Videos Are Initially Compromised

The first step in the "leak" chain usually involves a breach of personal security. Dubey highlights that many victims are targeted through phishing links or "malicious apps" that request access to the phone’s gallery. Once a user grants permission, the software silently syncs private media to an external server.

In other cases, "credential stuffing", where hackers use passwords leaked from other site breaches, allows them to log into a victim’s iCloud or Google Photos account. Once the content is in the hands of a bad actor, the window for containment closes almost instantly as the file is duplicated across multiple mirrored servers. Samy Rivers Viral Video Scandal: Why the Viral 14-Second Clip is FAKE.

The Mechanism of Viral Distribution

Contrary to the belief that leaks happen randomly, Dubey explains that there is a coordinated distribution strategy used to make content go viral. "Aggregator bots" and paid promoters on social media platforms use suggestive thumbnails and "link-in-bio" tactics to drive traffic to the specific adult sites hosting the video.

Once the video gains "trending" status on one site, it is automatically scraped by bots and re-uploaded to hundreds of other adult portals. This "Hydra-effect" makes it nearly impossible for a victim to manually request the removal of the content, as deleting it from one site does not stop its propagation on dozens of others.

The Business of Leaked Content

Adult websites often benefit from these leaks through massive spikes in traffic. While many platforms have "take-down" policies in compliance with laws like the DMCA, the process is often slow and requires the victim to provide proof of identity and ownership. Dubey notes that by the time a video is removed, it has usually already been seen by millions and archived by "ripper" sites that specialise in preserving deleted content.

The monetisation aspect is a key driver. Uploaders often earn money through affiliate marketing or "pay-per-view" models on niche sites. This financial incentive ensures a constant flow of stolen or "leaked" content into the public domain.

