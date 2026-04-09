The UK Home Office has implemented a revised visa fee structure effective Wednesday, April 8, 2026, increasing costs across most immigration categories. The move is expected to impact Indian travellers, students, and skilled professionals planning to visit, study, or work in the United Kingdom, with fees rising by roughly 6% to 9%.

The changes come as part of the UK government’s broader effort to modernise its immigration system through digitalisation. Officials say the updated pricing will help fund a transition to a fully digital border system aimed at improving efficiency and security. Wireless Festival 2026: Major Music Festival Canceled After Rapper Ye Blocked From Entry Into UK.

UK Visa Fee Hike

Under the new structure, short-term visit visas (up to six months) now cost 135 Pounds, while longer-duration visas have also seen increases. A two-year visit visa is priced at 506 Pounds, a five-year visa at 903 Pounds, and a ten-year visa at 1,128 Pounds.

For Indian students, the cost of a study visa has risen to 558 Pounds. Meanwhile, skilled workers applying for visas of up to three years will now pay 819 Pounds, with extension fees within the UK increasing to 943 Pounds. These changes are expected to affect a significant number of Indian applicants, who form one of the largest groups of international students and skilled workers in the UK. Is Adam Back the Real Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto?

New UK Visa Fee

UK visa costs are changing from 8 April 2026. We are making improvements to deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system and the global increase in visa fees will help ensure we continue to offer customers a strong, secure and efficient visa service. pic.twitter.com/X6DgMaXO3C — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) April 8, 2026

Push for Digital Immigration System

According to the Home Office, the fee hikes are linked to ongoing investments in digital infrastructure. The government is expanding its Electronic Travel Authorisation system to enable pre-departure checks and reduce reliance on paper-based processes. The transition is designed to create a faster and more secure entry system, with many applications expected to be processed digitally within minutes.

ETA Fee Increased

The cost of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), required for visa-exempt travellers, has also been raised from 16 Pounds to 20 Pounds. Authorities say the ETA system will play a central role in the UK’s future border management framework. Although Indian citizens typically require visas rather than ETA for entry, the broader rollout signals a shift toward digital permissions for all categories of travellers.

Impact on Indian Applicants

The increase in visa fees is likely to raise overall costs for Indian students and professionals, especially when combined with other expenses such as tuition, accommodation, and healthcare surcharges. Education consultants and immigration experts note that while demand for UK education and jobs remains strong, higher upfront costs could influence decision-making for some applicants.

India continues to be a key source of international students and skilled migrants to the UK. In recent years, policy changes, including post-study work opportunities, have strengthened this flow. The latest fee revision reflects the UK government’s strategy to create a self-funded immigration system while upgrading its border processes through technology.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).