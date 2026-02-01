‘Indecent Proposal’: Real Brokerage CEO Tamir Poleg Accused of Offering Paige Steckling USD 3 Million to Leave Husband

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Mumbai, February 1: A married real estate executive has been accused of attempting to break up an employee’s marriage with multimillion-dollar financial inducements. According to a lawsuit, Tamir Poleg, CEO of Real Brokerage, allegedly offered more than USD 3 million in cash, stock and property benefits to his subordinate Paige Steckling as part of what the filing describes as an “indecent proposal.”

The claims were made in a lawsuit filed by Paige Steckling’s husband, Michael Steckling, who alleges Poleg repeatedly tried to lure his wife away from their marriage with offers that included company stock, real estate deals and luxury travel. The lawsuit says the couple had not considered divorce until Poleg began pursuing her. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Wife Megan Kerrigan Drops His Surname on Facebook After Viral Coldplay Affair Video Involving CPO Kristin Cabot!

According to the complaint, Poleg allegedly proposed in January 2025 that Paige Steckling leave her husband in exchange for financial security, including access to a USD 1.5 million home in Park City, Utah, and ongoing support. The filing further claims Poleg sold around USD 600,000 worth of Real Brokerage stock to fund the arrangement and later emailed instructions on how to access the money. How Many Kids Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Have? Who Is His Wife Megan Kerrigan? Know About Tech CEO Who Was Caught With Colleague Kristin Cabot in Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Video.

Paige Steckling confirmed her divorce but rejected the allegations, saying the claims do not reflect the reality of her marriage. Poleg has denied wrongdoing, stating there was “no romance and no interference,” and said any financial help discussed was support she requested. Michael Steckling is seeking USD 5 million in damages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).