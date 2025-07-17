In the aftermath of the viral Coldplay concert kiss cam incident, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s personal life appears to be under public scrutiny. His wife, Megan Kerrigan, has reportedly removed his surname from her Facebook profile, fuelling speculation about the state of their marriage. The move comes shortly after a video surfaced online showing Byron allegedly snuggling Astronomer's Chief Product Officer (CPO), Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay show, sparking widespread backlash and online discussions. While neither party has issued an official statement, Megan’s silent digital update speaks volumes, hinting at emotional fallout from the now-infamous viral moment. Coldplay Kiss Cam Catches Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Company’s Chief People Officer in Intimate Embrace, Chris Martin Unknowingly Outs ‘Cheating Couple’ (Watch Viral Video).

Astronomer CEO’s Wife Megan Kerrigan Drops His Surname After Viral Coldplay Affair Video!

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife removes his last name from her Facebook profile, following viral video of his alleged affair with colleague Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/5xzvEU7Kht — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Drama: CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot Go Viral Over Affair Allegations

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

