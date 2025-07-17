Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a viral video from a Coldplay concert appeared to show him sharing a kiss with his colleague, Astronomer Chief People Officer (CPO) Kristin Cabot. The clip, captured during the concert’s iconic kiss cam segment, sparked immediate backlash online, as viewers speculated about an apparent affair between the two top executives. Now, questions are being raised not just about the professional implications of the viral moment, but also about Andy Byron’s personal life, including his family, marriage, and kids. Coldplay Kiss Cam Catches Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Company’s Chief People Officer in Intimate Embrace, Chris Martin Unknowingly Outs ‘Cheating Couple’ (Watch Viral Video).

About Andy Byron: The Tech CEO

Andy Byron is the current CEO of Astronomer, a prominent data orchestration software company. He assumed the role in July 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience from previous leadership positions in top cybersecurity and software development firms. Known for his strategic vision and industry expertise, Byron has built a strong reputation within the tech community for driving growth and innovation across various technology sectors. Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer in 2024 and has been instrumental in the company's growth and vision.

Who Is Megan Kerrigan Byron?

Megan Kerrigan Byron is the wife of Andy Byron, although recent online activity suggests a possible shift in their relationship status. Following the widespread circulation of the kiss cam video, Megan appeared to distance herself by removing “Byron” from her Facebook profile, reverting to her maiden name, Megan Kerrigan. The move has been interpreted by many as a silent but powerful reaction to the alleged affair. Though Megan maintains a relatively low public profile, her subtle online update has drawn attention from both media outlets and social media users.

Astronomer CEO’s Wife Megan Kerrigan Drops His Surname After Viral Coldplay Affair Video!

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife removes his last name from her Facebook profile, following viral video of his alleged affair with colleague Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/5xzvEU7Kht — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Megan Kerrigan Byron is a respected professional and educator based in Massachusetts. She serves as the Associate Director of Lower School & The Hope Graham Program Admission at Bancroft School. Megan is recognised for her work in inclusive education and commitment to child development.

How Many Kids Does Andy Byron Have?

According to public information and online reports, Andy Byron is believed to have two children. While the names and ages of his kids have not been officially confirmed or widely shared, several sources online have referred to him as a father of two. Given the nature of the viral incident and its growing media attention, there is increased public curiosity about how his family may be affected by the controversy. However, out of respect for privacy, no further details about his children have been released.

The Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

The controversy began when a fan attending a Coldplay concert captured a video during the kiss cam segment. The footage appears to show Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot sharing an intimate moment, which has since gone viral across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter). The video shocked many, especially those within the tech and startup community, given that both Byron and Cabot hold executive positions at Astronomer, a data orchestration platform.

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Drama: CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot Go Viral Over Affair Allegations

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Incident Details:

Andy Byron was seen with his arms around Kristin Cabot.

Upon noticing the kiss cam, both quickly withdrew—Byron ducked behind a barrier, and Cabot covered her face.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked, "Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy. " This sparked laughter from the crowd and fanned rumours online.

The video quickly went viral, becoming a trending topic across social networks.

As the story continues to develop, neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has made a public statement addressing the video or the surrounding speculation. Meanwhile, the incident has prompted discussions about professional ethics, workplace relationships, and the personal consequences of public exposure in the digital age.

