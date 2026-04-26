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US US Did Karoline Leavitt Foreshadow White House Dinner Shooting? Video of ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Remark Goes Viral A remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt - 'Shots will be fired tonight' - has drawn intense scrutiny after actual gunfire was reported hours later at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

A remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt - “Shots will be fired tonight” - has drawn intense scrutiny after actual gunfire was reported hours later at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

Speaking ahead of the event, Leavitt used the phrase as political slang, signaling sharp verbal jabs expected during Donald Trump’s speech. She said the address would be humorous and entertaining, adding that the “American leader would bring heat” and that there would be “shots fired in the room.”

However, the situation took a dramatic turn later that evening when loud noises, later confirmed as gunshots, were heard in the lobby of the Washington Hilton. Panic spread quickly as attendees scrambled for safety. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Leavitt were swiftly evacuated by the Secret Service. White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump Releases Security Breach Footage, Shooter’s Photos After Correspondents’ Dinner Chaos (Watch Video).

Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Remark Sparks Debate After Actual Gunfire at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

What did Karoline Leavitt know? She said earlier when referencing Trump’s speech at the White House Correspondents’ dinner that “THERE WILL BE SOME SHOTS FIRED TONIGHT IN THE ROOM” She also urged everyone to watch. pic.twitter.com/9jsoM645O9 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 26, 2026

Authorities confirmed that a 30-year-old suspect, Cole Tomas Allen from California, was detained at the scene. One officer was struck in the vest but escaped injury. Officials stated that the situation was brought under control quickly, and no major casualties were reported. Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out.

Shortly after the incident, Trump addressed the media, confirming he was unharmed and praising the rapid response of security personnel. The shocking sequence of events has since triggered widespread debate online, with many questioning whether Leavitt’s earlier comment was an unfortunate coincidence or a case of poor wording.

Despite the speculation, there is no evidence to suggest any foreknowledge or intent behind Leavitt’s statement. Officials continue to investigate the incident, while security protocols at high-profile events are expected to come under renewed review.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).