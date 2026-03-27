New Delhi, March 27: US President Donald Trump has stirred international attention after revealing details from intelligence briefings concerning Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran.

Speaking during a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump confirmed being told by intelligence officials about claims regarding Mojtaba’s personal life. When asked directly, “Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?” Trump responded, “They did say that. But I don’t know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts (him) off to a bad start in that particular country.” Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Reports Claim US Intelligence Briefed Donald Trump on Iran’s New Supreme Leader.

Trump Says CIA Told Him Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Is Gay’

JUST IN: President Trump says Iran's 'Ayatollah Jr.' is "off to a bad start" in Iran if the rumors that he is gay are true. "They throw [gays] off buildings..." "I did very well with the gay vote. Okay? I even played the Gay National Anthem as my walk-out for my campaign. And I… pic.twitter.com/lfyQwCDmSo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 26, 2026

The remarks have drawn global scrutiny, especially given Iran’s strict laws and severe penalties against the LGBTQ+ community.

According to a report by the New York Post, citing US intelligence officials, the briefing reportedly triggered laughter among senior officials. One source described the intelligence as “derived from one of the most protected sources that the government has.” Another alleged that Mojtaba may have had a long-term relationship with a male tutor and made “aggressive” advances toward male caregivers while recovering from injuries. Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Says Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed, Threatens Retaliation Against Enemy Property.

The report also referenced a 2008 leak by WikiLeaks, which mentioned Mojtaba’s medical visits to London. A classified diplomatic cable stated, “Mojtaba was expected by his family to produce children quickly, but needed a fourth visit to the UK for medical treatment; after a stay of two months, his wife became pregnant.”

Despite past concerns, Mojtaba was appointed Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei. Reports suggest his father had reservations about his suitability, with one source claiming, “His father and others suspected he was gay, and that was something that people were spreading to try to stop his ascension.”

While these claims remain unverified, Trump’s comments have intensified geopolitical discourse and raised questions about intelligence disclosures and their broader implications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).