Is Madhu Raju Fired From Palo Alto Networks Over Viral World War 2 Memorial Dance Video? Here’s the Truth

Speculation regarding the employment status of Madhu Raju, an Indian-origin tech professional, has intensified following the viral spread of a video showing him dancing at the National World War II Memorial in Washington DC. While numerous social media reports have suggested that Raju was terminated from his position at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, the company has yet to issue an official statement confirming his firing. The Madhu Raju controversy has sparked a broader debate online concerning the respect due to national monuments and the potential immigration consequences for non-immigrant visa holders in the US.

The incident drew attention earlier this month when a video was posted to TikTok and later amplified on X (formerly Twitter). The footage depicts Raju and a female companion performing a choreographed routine, identified by many as the "Don't Rush Challenge", at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

The site is a place of solemn remembrance, dedicated to the 16 million Americans who served and the 400,000 who died during the conflict. Public reaction was swift and largely critical, with veterans' groups and social media users labeling the dance as disrespectful and "tone-deaf" given the memorial’s historical significance. Indian-Origin Madhu Raju May Face Deportation From US Over Viral Dance Video at World War 2 Memorial in Washington DC.

Unverified Claims of Termination

As the video drew millions of views, online "investigative" accounts identified Raju as a Cloud Network Security Engineer who had reportedly been with Palo Alto Networks since June 2025. Activists on social media began tagging the company’s official accounts, demanding accountability and calling for his dismissal.

Some viral posts claimed that Raju had been removed from the company’s internal directory and terminated. However, as of March 10, 2026, Palo Alto Networks has not confirmed these reports. Journalistic inquiries into the matter remain open, and the claims currently circulate primarily as unverified social media rumors. Who Is Madhu Raju and Why Is He Facing Backlash in the US After Recording Dance Video at World War 2 Memorial?

Unverified Rumours That Palo Alto Networks Fired Madhu Raju

Unverified rumours that Palo Alto Networks has fired Madhu Raju (Photo Credits: X/@DerrickEvans4WV)

Beyond his professional standing, the incident has raised questions regarding Raju’s status in the US, as he is believed to be in the country on a non-immigrant visa, such as an H-1B. Reports indicate that US authorities may be reviewing whether the conduct violated federal regulations or visa terms.

In the wake of the backlash, Raju reportedly deleted his primary social media profiles, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. The website and social media pages for "MAD Dallas," a dance studio allegedly linked to him, have also been taken down.

