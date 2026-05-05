US Secret Service Agent Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating Before Guests at Miami Hotel

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A US Secret Service employee has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest Sunday night, May 3, for allegedly exposing himself and m*sturbating in front of guests at a Miami hotel. John Spillman, 33, of Marble Falls, Texas, faces a charge of indecent exposure after hotel security reportedly discovered him on a guest floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center. The incident occurred while Spillman was in South Florida as part of a security detail for President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral.

Midnight Incident on the Sixth Floor of the Hotel

According to an arrest report obtained by local news outlets, hotel guests informed investigators they were in the lobby around midnight when Spillman began following them. The guests reported that Spillman followed them to the sixth floor and was seen "masturbating next to their room". US Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Virginia, Later Has S*x With Husband; Awarded 2 Life Terms.

Hotel security was alerted and responded to the sixth floor, where they reportedly found Spillman with his "pants lowered and masturbating". Local authorities were called to the scene, and Spillman was taken into custody without further incident.

Secret Service Response and Internal Investigation

The Secret Service confirmed that Spillman was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. He has since been barred from his duties pending the outcome of both criminal proceedings and an internal agency review. Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley issued a direct condemnation of the alleged behavior in a statement provided to the press. "The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel," Macauley said. “This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation". US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

Legal Proceedings and Background

Spillman, who is based in Washington, D.C., was in Miami specifically for a security perimeter screening detail. The arrest comes at a high-profile time for the agency as it manages logistics for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship. Court records show that Spillman was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and held on a USD 1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a follow-up hearing on May 27. The Secret Service has not released further details regarding his previous employment history or rank within the agency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WSVN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).