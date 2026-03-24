New Delhi, March 24: A shelter-in-place order was issued on the west side of Port Arthur, Texas, following a suspected explosion at the Valero refinery, one of the largest oil processing facilities in the United States. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom, followed by thick black smoke rising into the sky, with the impact strong enough to rattle car windows in nearby neighborhoods.

According to Antonio Mitchell of the Port Arthur Fire Department, emergency teams were dispatched immediately, though the exact cause of the incident was initially unclear. “We don’t have units at the scene currently, they are en route. The type of incident is unknown at this time,” he stated. Later, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens indicated that the explosion was likely caused by an industrial heater malfunction. US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at SC Judge Diane Goodstein’s Beach Home After ‘Explosion’, 3 Including Former Senator Arnold Goodstein Hospitalised in South Carolina; Video Surfaces.

Port Arthur Refinery Explosion

🚨#UPDATE: Watch as security camera footage captures the moment the explosion occurs. pic.twitter.com/dvMsqB6Clq — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 24, 2026

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Emergency responders remain at the site, assessing safety risks and monitoring the situation closely. Residents in affected areas have been urged to stay indoors as a precaution. US: Secret Service SUV Catches Fire Outside White House Ahead of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit (See Pics).

The Valero Port Arthur refinery has a massive production capacity of around 380,000 barrels of oil per day, making it a critical energy hub. It remains uncertain whether operations at the facility have been disrupted. Valero has not yet issued an official statement.

This developing incident has raised concerns about industrial safety and environmental impact in the region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 07:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).