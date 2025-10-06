A massive fire engulfed the Edisto Beach home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former State Senator Arnold Goodstein, following an apparent explosion on Saturday, October 4. Three people, including Arnold, were hospitalised after reportedly jumping from a window or balcony to escape the flames, sustaining serious injuries. The blaze tore through the couple’s three-story waterfront residence in the Jeremy Cay gated community, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, as caught on video. Neighbours and paramedics used kayaks to rescue the injured from a nearby marshy area, officials said. Judge Goodstein was walking her dogs on the beach when the fire broke out, and she returned to find her home destroyed. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has launched an investigation to determine whether the explosion and fire were accidental or the result of arson. US: Secret Service SUV Catches Fire Outside White House Ahead of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit (See Pics).

Massive Fire Burns SC Judge’s Beach Home in South Carolina

NEW: Police have launched an investigation after SC Judge Diane Goodstein's Edisto Beach home burned to the ground after an 'apparent explosion.' Goodstein's husband, former State Senator Arnold Goodstein, was rushed to the hospital along with other family members. "Judge… pic.twitter.com/Yu87G3l7ne — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)