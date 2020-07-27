Dublin, July 27: Amazon on Monday announced that it is creating another 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years. The addition of the new positions will bring Amazon's total workforce in Ireland to 5,000 people. The new, highly-skilled roles will be based in locations across the company's Cork and Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north County Dublin.

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon is investing in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square. The campus will be home to Amazon Web Services' growing Cloud computing workforce, and is expected to open in 2022, the company said. "Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles," Mike Beary, Amazon Web Services Ireland Country Manager, said in a statement. Amazon India Creating Close to 50,000 Seasonal Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new employment opportunities will range from software development engineers, network development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, Dev Ops engineers, and support engineers.

The company will also employ data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, solutions architects, security specialists, big data specialists, technical and non-technical programme managers, and account managers.

In addition, there will be a range of technical management and senior leadership opportunities in both Amazon and Amazon Web Services. "We have seen a surge in demand for Cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future," informed Beary.

