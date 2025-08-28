Mumbai, August 28: ANZ Group Holdings Ltd is reportedly rushing to accelerate planned layoffs after a few staff members learned about their redundancies through a mistaken automated email. Several employees working with ANZ Bank learned about the planned layoffs after they received automated emails with "exit dates" before they were officially notified of their termination.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the Melbourne-based bank is expected to bring forward redundancy conversations in the retail unit with its employees and finalise the same by the end of today, August 28. Bruce Rush, head of the ANZ's acting division, apologised and said it wasn’t the intention to share such "sensitive news" in this way. Dream11 Layoffs Coming? Co-Founder Harsh Jain Dismisses Job Cuts After Govt Ban on Real-Money Games Under Online Gaming Bill 2025, Says ‘All the Talent Is Safe’.

The automated email intimating employees about being laid off is the latest mishap in a line of mishaps for ANZ Bank, which is under fire for shortcomings in culture and risk management. The alleged fiasco has also plagued the efforts of the bank's newly installed boss, Nuno Matos, who is aiming to slim down the Australian lender. It is learnt that Matos has told ANZ staff to be more productive and halt work that doesn’t support priorities.

An ANZ spokesperson apologised for the email errors, saying, "We deeply regret the mistake made and have apologized unconditionally to our staff impacted." That said, ANZ has not revealed how many jobs will be cut. As per the report, ANZ managers were supposed to outline the job losses to their staff; however, they received an auto-generated email intimating them about their "exit date". TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

This led to a call with around 300 senior managers at the Australian firm. It is also reported that the accidental email had asked the staff to return company computers. Several employees who received the automated email asked ANZ’s general manager for talent and culture, Ganesh Chandrasekkar, if the emails were a mistake. A few others who sought support were given the phone numbers of psychologists.

