Australia, August 16: A shocking case of bestiality has come to light as Crystal May Hoare, 37, and Jay Wade Veenstra, 28, an Australian couple, face accusations of engaging in sexual acts with two dogs over a span of one year. The couple has been charged with five counts of bestiality, with alleged incidents captured on video. According to multiple reports, the disturbing acts occurred on multiple occasions, specifically on October 18, 2021, March 19, May 17, June 6, and October 25, 2022.

The incidents purportedly took place in Sarina, Queensland, Australia. Arrested in July 2023, both Hoare and Veenstra were granted bail after being held at a watch house facility. The legal proceedings for the case began in Sarina Magistrates Court and are set to continue later this year, pending a committal mention. US Animal Cruelty Horror: Man Tortures, Brutally Murders Six Cats in Chicago; Some Kittens Killed in Microwave.

The allegations against the couple have raised significant legal concerns. In Queensland, where the couple resides, bestiality is a serious offence that can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years. The case will need to be elevated to a higher court before any potential legal actions can be taken. Animal Cruelty in UK: Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Prison for Starving, Chaining Dog to Fridge After It Gives Birth to Seven Puppies.

While this case has garnered attention for its disturbing nature, it is not an isolated incident. This disturbing incident draws attention to the larger issue of bestiality, which is not limited to Australia. In a separate case in the United States, a man was found to be renting out animals for tourists to engage in similar acts. Whereas in Sydney last year, 2022, a 43-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty and bestiality after being arrested at an agriculture school.

