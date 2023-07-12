US Horror: School Boy Mauled by Three Pit Bulls in Georgia, Dogs Tear 70% of His Scalp.



A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Chicago for brutally killing six cats since May 2023. The accused has been identified as Thomas Martel. According to a CBW Chicago report, some of the cats were killed in microwave. After killing each cat, Thomas Martel looked a look-alike replacement on Craiglist ads so that his mother wouldn't get suspicious. He was caught after his girlfriend informed the police about the killings. As per the prosecutors, the accused told his girlfriend that "he enjoyed killing cats and he had been like that since he was eight years old."

Man Charged With Killing Six Kittens

A Wicker Park man is charged with killing 6 kittens since May, replacing each with a look-alike found on Craigslist so his mom wouldn't get suspicious NOTE: We have withheld the most gruesome details, but the story is still disturbing. Discretion advisedhttps://t.co/s2Tb1Lm6WB — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 12, 2023

Man Arrested for Torturing and Killing Cats

Chicago man arrested for torturing and killing at least 6 cats, 3 of which were killed in a microwave - CWB — BNO News (@BNONews) July 12, 2023

