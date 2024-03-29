Sofia, March 29: The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu at an industrial farm. The virus was detected on a farm with 86,000 laying hens near the village of Tsalapitsa, nearly 130 km southeast of the capital Sofia, the agency said on Thursday in a statement. Bird Flu is Causing Thousands of Seal Deaths. Scientists Aren't Sure How to Slow It Down

In order to contain the disease and prevent its spread, the infected birds and those in touch with them on the farm would be culled, the BFSA added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. Bird Flu Outbreak in Japan: Authorities Culls 14,000 Birds in Southern Japan After Avian Flu Outbreak

According to the agency's website, this was the eighth bird flu outbreak at an industrial farm in Bulgaria this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).