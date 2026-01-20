Delhi, January 20: A high-speed collision in Noida’s Sector 49 claimed the life of a 19-year-old and left three others seriously injured on Monday, January 19. The accident occurred when a luxury Jaguar car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into a truck while attempting a risky overtaking maneuver.

Police officials identified the deceased as 19-year-old Falak Ahmed. According to eyewitnesses and preliminary police reports, the luxury sedan lost control during the attempt to pass a truck, leading to a violent impact that was heard by commuters across the elevated stretch. While Ahmed was killed in the crash, three other passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where at least one remains in critical condition.

Teen Dead as Jaguar Collides With Truck in Noida's Sector 49

The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station. Investigators stated that the Jaguar was heading toward Greater Noida when the driver tried to overtake a truck. In the process, the driver lost control, resulting in a side-impact collision that crushed the car’s frame.

Following the crash, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Local commuters who witnessed the accident stopped to assist the victims before emergency services arrived.

Noida police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver at the Sector 49 police station. "We have initiated a probe and are currently scanning CCTV video from the elevated road to trace the truck and its driver," a senior police official stated. The mangled remains of the Jaguar have been cleared from the road to prevent further traffic congestion on the busy Bhangel stretch. Authorities are also investigating whether excessive speed or a mechanical failure contributed to the driver losing control.

The Bhangel elevated road is a critical artery for commuters in Noida, but residents have frequently raised concerns regarding speeding on this stretch. This latest incident has reignited discussions on the need for stricter speed monitoring and enforcement on elevated corridors to prevent such fatal accidents.

