New Delhi, November 17: As part of the coordinated global approach to identify and eliminate potentially contagious viruses, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently conducted an extensive research on a strain of virus found in Bolivia. The authorities, in the past week, announced that the virus has been identified as "Chapare", which is capable of human-to-human transmission.

Although the virus has been identified by the CDC now, the last case in Bolivia was tracked to 2019. Three health workers were infected by the virus in La Paz - the country's capital, out of whom two had succumbed to death. While it is considered as lethal, Chapare is also tagged as a "rare virus" due to the acutely low number of recorded infections. 6 Things You Didn't Know About The Moderna COVID Vaccine That Has Proven Over 94% Efficacy in Trials.

Before 2019, a small cluster outbreak of Chapare was reported in an area of east of La Paz known as "Chapare region" in 2004. The symptoms recorded among the infected person were similar to those of Ebola, which struck as an epidemic in several parts of Africa nearly a decade later.

Chapare Virus: What Are The Symptoms?

Death in cases of a Chapare virus infection is caused due to severe haemorrhagic fevers like Ebola. Other symptoms related to the disease are: fever, bleeding gums, abdominal pain, vomiting, skin rashes, and pain near the eye sockets.

Similar to COVID-19, there is no specific treatment for Chapare. The infected persons are offered symptomatic treatment, through intravenous fluids.

Can Chapare Spread Akin to COVID-19?

Chapare, unlike COVID-19, does not spread through coughing, sneezing or droplets in the air. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids. According to scientists, non-respiratory viruses are easier to control.

Since the mode of transmission sharply differs between COVID-19 and Chapare, the latter is not considered as a disease which can lead to a pandemic. However, the virus would remain under study to prevent further outbreaks as it is capable of human-to-human transmission.

