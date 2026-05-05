China Explosion: Fireworks Factory Blast in Changsha Kills 21, Injures 61; Evacuations Ordered Over Black Powder Risk (Watch Video)

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BEIJING (AP): An explosion at a fireworks plant in a central Chinese province killed at least 21 people and injured 61 others, state media reported Tuesday. China's official news agency Xinhua said the blast occurred at a fireworks plant in Changsha city of Hunan province on Monday afternoon. Nearly 500 rescuers were deployed to the scene and people staying in danger zones were evacuated by authorities, citing high risks from two black powder warehouses at the site, the report said. China: Multiple Casualties Feared After Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Hunan Province, Video Surfaces.

Deadly Fireworks Factory Blast in Changsha

21 people were killed and 61 others injured in an explosion at a fireworks plant in central China. The explosion occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Monday at the plant in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, capital city of Hunan Province. pic.twitter.com/jkzLnezSQ2 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 5, 2026

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast but had taken "control measures" against those in charge of the company, it said, without specifying the measures. To prevent other accidents during the operation, rescuers adopted measures such as spraying and humidification to eliminate potential hazards. They also deployed three robots to help with the search and rescue operation. In February, China reported two deadly explosions at fireworks shops around the Lunar New Year period.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).