Dehradoon (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid the Pneumonia outbreak in China, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued an alert directing officials to step up surveillance in the state.

Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh -- share land borders with China.

The state Health Secretary amid a sharp upward spiral in cases of pneumonia influenza and flu among children in China, guidelines have been issued to increase surveillance in the state.

He said while the state hasn't reported any child pneumonia cases as yet, officials in all districts have been instructed to keep a close vigil at hospitals as a precautionary measure.

"All the district officers and chief medical officers of the state are been directed to make adequate arrangements for isolation beds/wards, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders for the treatment of pneumonia and influenza flu patients in their respective districts", read an official statement issued by the Health Secretary.

"All the hospitals across districts are directed to ensure the staff availability as well as stock of required medicines in all the hospitals across districts," the statement quoted him as saying further.

"The health officials are directed to keep a close vigilance on people suffering through the symptoms of the 'Severe Acute Respiratory Illness' (SARI), on community levels," it added.

"If there is a clustering of the SARI cases found on a community level, arrangements should be made for treatment and control of the disease", the release stated further.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, urging them to immediately review public health and preparedness of hospitals in view of the latest public health scare in China.

The Health Ministry stated that the situation, at present, is not alarming, adding that it was closely tracking events in the neighbouring country.

"In view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in recent weeks, the Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution. This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm," the Health Ministry stated in an official release.

Union Health Secretary also wrote to states and UTs, advising them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness.

"All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI)," the Ministry added its release.

The media and ProMED reported on November 21 clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.

According to CNN, hospitals in Beijing and northern China are grappling with a rise in respiratory illnesses among children as the country enters its first winter after easing stringent Covid-19 restrictions nearly a year ago.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at a press conference on November 13, reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

An official at the Beijing Children's Hospital said earlier the current average of more than 7,000 daily patients "far exceeds the hospital's capacity," CNN reported, citing state media.

On Saturday, the largest paediatric hospital in nearby Tianjin broke a record, as more than 13,000 children came to outpatient and emergency departments, CNN reported, citing a local state-run outlet. (ANI)

