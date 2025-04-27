Pattaya, April 27: A shocking incident of brutal murder has come to light from Pattaya, Thailand, where a sex deal ended up in murder. A 42-year-old Chinese man has confessed to killing a 25-year-old transgender woman after she refused to have sex with him, even after getting the money. The incident came to light after the accused, who was initially a suspect, was arrested by the police at Suvarnabhumi Airport while trying to flee the country. It is also learned that the accused cut the victim's body from the neck to her genitals.

According to a report in Khaosod English, the Chinese national made shocking revelations about the transgender woman's murder during interrogation. The accused told cops that he chopped the victim's body as he wanted to play with her corpse. The accused has been identified as Fu Tongyuen, a welder from Hubei Province, China. Police officials said that the victim was identified as Woranun, a transgender woman from Nong Khai Province. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Accused and Victim Reached a Sex Deal for 8,000 Baht

Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo on Sunday, April 27, said that the accused killed the transgender woman at his apartment room in Soi Arunothai, Central Pattaya. During his confession, Fu Tongyuen told cops that this was his third visit to Thailand. He also said that he visited Thailand for the first time with a tour group but came alone for his second and third visits as he found the country safe. Fu said that he met Woranun during his latest trip to Thailand.

Chinese Man Kills Transgender Woman After She Refuses Sex

The accused met the transgender woman on the evening of April 25 near South Pattaya Beach. The two exchanged numbers via WeChat, and the same day, at around 9 PM, the victim contacted the accused. Post this, they decided to meet at his rented apartment. As part of their sex deal, Fu and Woranun agreed on a price of 8,000 baht, where the victim agreed to provide sexual services to the accused. Although Fu paid the money to Woranun, the transgender woman refused to have sex. Snake Attack in Thailand: Man Gets Bitten in His Testicles by Giant Python While Using Toilet.

Accused Cuts Victim's Body, Removes Her Heart from Corpse

This led to a heated argument between the two during which the accused claimed that the victim kicked him off the bed. After this, the accused jumped on the bed and went on to strangulate Woranun to death. After killing the victim, Fu dragged her body into the bathroom, where he started mutilating her corpse. The accused told cops that he cut her body as he wanted to play. While cutting the victim's body from her neck down to her genitals, the accused also removed her heart.

After cutting the victim's body, the accused washed her corpse and left it in the bathroom before going to sleep. The next day, Fu booked a flight and reached the Suvarnabhumi Airport to flee to China, but was arrested by the police.

