Mumbai, January 3: China is planning to launch astronauts into space and could claim parts of the moon as its own territory. NASA’s top administrator has warned of China's expenditure. According to Former astronaut and Florida senator Bill Nelson, the communist country and the United States are engaged in a new space race. He warned that if China prevails, it may claim ownership of the region on the moon.“It is a fact: we’re in a space race,” he told Politico.

Nelson also said that if China first establishes a foothold on the moon, it may seal off the most resource-rich portions of the lunar surface. According to him, the US should be on alert and must watch out that Beijing's space activity. "It is not beyond the horizon of possibilities that they say, “Keep out, we’re here, this is our land,” Nelson was quoted as saying. China, US Must Pursue Dialogue Rather Than Confrontation, Says Chinese Senior Diplomat Wang Yi.

NASA, in November 2022, launched a 26-day Artemis I mission, during which an unmanned Orion spacecraft circled the moon. Artemis II and III missions are currently in progress to establish more activity on the moon. Nelson stated that the United States must not fall behind China. However, the Chinese government has refuted the claims made by its US Agency. Artemis 1 Moon Mission: Orion Spacecraft of NASA Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit (Watch Video).

Nelson’s critical remarks came after China's earlier attempts to claim land. The East Asian country had similarly laid claim to a number of contested areas in the South China Sea. The country also managed to establish a new space station in 2022 and its space program is now going from strength to strength.

