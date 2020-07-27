Beijing, July 27: With 61 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, China on Monday witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of infections since April. The spike of COVID-19, suspected to be originated from Wuhan, which came from three separate regions has sparked fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus outbreak in China. On April 14, China had recorded then highest single-day spike of 89 COVID-19 cases. Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Produces Immune Response in Animals: Study.

Of the 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 were domestic, while four were imported from overseas, according to the National Health Commission. Of the 57 new domestic infections, 41 were detected in the far western region of Xinjiang, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi occurred in mid-July. Fourteen domestic cases were found in the northeastern province of Liaoning where a fresh cluster broke out in Dalian last week. China's COVID-19 Toll Way Ahead of US, Says Donald Trump.

Two more local cases were found in the neighbouring province of Jilin. China also reported 44 new asymptomatic patients, down from 68 a day earlier. The fresh cases were detected after authorities launched mass testing in Xinjiang's Urumqi and Dalian. In Jilin, fresh cases were found just days after President Xi Jinping visited the province to check preparedness. China has so far confirmed 83,891 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 fatalities.

