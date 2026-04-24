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World Science Why Are Chinese Scientists Dying Mysteriously? A List of 9 ‘Unexplained’ Cases At least nine Chinese scientists working in defence, AI and aerospace have died under unexplained or unclear circumstances in recent years. While most cases are officially attributed to accidents or illness, the pattern has raised questions due to the sensitive nature of their work. No evidence of foul play has been confirmed by authorities so far.

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At least nine scientists in China working in sensitive fields such as defence technology, artificial intelligence and space research have died in recent years under circumstances described as accidents, illness or unexplained incidents. While each case has an official explanation, the pattern has drawn increasing scrutiny due to the strategic importance of their work.

The developments come alongside reports of deaths and disappearances of several scientists in the United States, prompting wider discussion among analysts about whether the incidents are coincidental or reflect deeper risks associated with high-security research sectors. However, no government has presented evidence suggesting coordinated foul play. Why Are US Scientists Going ‘Missing’? A Look at the Growing List of ‘Unexplained’ Deaths and Disappearances.

Unexplained Deaths of Chinese Scientists Raise Questions

Among the most closely examined cases is that of Feng Yanghe, a 38-year-old researcher linked to military artificial intelligence. He died in July 2023 in a late-night car crash in Beijing.

Official accounts described the incident as a traffic accident. However, attention intensified after an obituary referred to him as having been “sacrificed while performing official duties,” language some observers found unusual. Reports also noted that he had been working on simulations related to a potential Taiwan conflict. David Wilcock Dies: UFO Researcher and Author Confirmed Dead Following Colorado Police Investigation.

Several other scientists working in advanced or defence-related sectors have also died in recent years:

8 Other Reported Cases

Zhang Xiaoxin – died in a reported car accident in December 2024

Chen Shuming – died in a car accident in 2018

Zhou Guangyuan – died in December 2023; cause not disclosed

Yan Hong – died after an illness

Fang Daining – died following an unexpected medical episode abroad

Zhang Daibing – died under unclear circumstances

Liu Donghao – died after an unspecified accident

Li Minyong – died in November 2025 following a sudden illness

These cases span fields including hypersonic weapons, data security, microelectronics and aerospace research—areas considered strategically significant.

Questions Over ‘Accident’ Narratives

Many of the reported deaths have been attributed to road accidents or medical conditions. However, analysts have noted that the frequency of such incidents among scientists in sensitive domains has raised questions.

A researcher cited in reports said the wording used in some obituaries, particularly in Feng’s case, stood out. “A person killed in a car crash would not typically be described as having ‘sacrificed’ his life,” the researcher noted. At the same time, there is no confirmed evidence linking the deaths to external interference or targeted actions by foreign governments.

The developments come amid growing technological and geopolitical competition, particularly between China and the United States, where scientific research plays a central role in military and economic strength.

In parallel, reports have highlighted deaths and disappearances of scientists in the United States, including individuals linked to defence, aerospace and nuclear research. While some analysts have speculated about possible connections, officials in both countries have not confirmed any coordinated pattern.

Historical precedents exist where scientists, particularly in nuclear programmes, have been targeted. However, current evidence does not indicate a similar campaign involving Chinese or American researchers.

Chinese authorities have not indicated that foul play is suspected in any of the reported cases. Similarly, official statements from the United States have not confirmed any link between the incidents affecting scientists in both countries.

Despite the absence of confirmed wrongdoing, the concentration of deaths among experts in high-security fields continues to attract attention from analysts and observers.

The deaths highlight the broader risks and pressures associated with work in sensitive scientific domains. While each case may have a separate explanation, the overall pattern has prompted continued debate over whether the incidents are coincidental or indicative of deeper structural or security concerns.

For now, the cases remain officially classified as accidents, illnesses or unexplained events, with no conclusive evidence of a broader coordinated cause.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).