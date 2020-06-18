China Tables Hong Kong National Security Law Despite G7 Apprehensions, Wants 'No Delay' in Implementation

Hong Kong, June 18: Despite the apprehensions raised by G7 nations, China intends to pass the controversial Hong Kong National Security Law at the earliest. The legislation was tabled before the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday, after convening the parliamentary body for a special three-day session. China Approves Plan to Impose Hong Kong Security Law Amid Tensions with US.

A Chinese lawmaker, while speaking to reporters, said the Xi Jinping regime intends "ni delay" in passage of the law to strengthen security in the semi-autonomous region. While a law in China takes three months to pass under normal circumstances - due to multiple readings and review by parliamentary panels - the Hong Kong Security Law is expected to be cleared by this week.

The law has drawn criticism from across quarters as it allows China to develop institutions of secret police and central investigation-enforcement agencies in Hong Kong as well.

The law, according to the Chinese government, is aimed at curbing "secession, subversion of state power, and terrorist activities". Critics allege that the same grounds are used by China in denying freedom of speech and expression to citizens in the country's mainland.

Another startling provision in the law is that it not only criminalises the influence of external forces in Hong Kong, but also "collusion with foreign and external forces" to endanger national security.

A senior official in China told reporters that the law also allows the extradition of individuals convicted under certain set of crimes to the mainland. The provision would end up annulling the gains made by activists through their year-long agitation against the Extradition Law, tabled first in 2018.

The G7 Foreign Ministers, in a statement issued on Wednesday, appealed China to withdraw the law and adhere to th 1997 pact inked with the Great Britain. As per the deal, China had agreed to allow Hong Kong being governed by its own constitution for the next 50 years.

The Chinese government has strongly rebuked the statement of G7, calling it an attempt to intervene in China's sovereign rights. "China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US side interfering in Hong Kong affairs and resolutely opposes the statement made by the G7 foreign ministers on Hong Kong-related issues," Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi said.

