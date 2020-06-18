Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

China Tables Hong Kong National Security Law Despite G7 Apprehensions, Wants 'No Delay' in Implementation

World Mohammed Uzair Shaikh| Jun 18, 2020 03:56 PM IST
A+
A-
China Tables Hong Kong National Security Law Despite G7 Apprehensions, Wants 'No Delay' in Implementation
Activists carrying Hong Kong flag | File Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hong Kong, June 18: Despite the apprehensions raised by G7 nations, China intends to pass the controversial Hong Kong National Security Law at the earliest. The legislation was tabled before the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday, after convening the parliamentary body for a special three-day session. China Approves Plan to Impose Hong Kong Security Law Amid Tensions with US.

A Chinese lawmaker, while speaking to reporters, said the Xi Jinping regime intends "ni delay" in passage of the law to strengthen security in the semi-autonomous region. While a law in China takes three months to pass under normal circumstances - due to multiple readings and review by parliamentary panels - the Hong Kong Security Law is expected to be cleared by this week.

The law has drawn criticism from across quarters as it allows China to develop institutions of secret police and central investigation-enforcement agencies in Hong Kong as well.

The law, according to the Chinese government, is aimed at curbing "secession, subversion of state power, and terrorist activities". Critics allege that the same grounds are used by China in denying freedom of speech and expression to citizens in the country's mainland.

Another startling provision in the law is that it not only criminalises the influence of external forces in Hong Kong, but also "collusion with foreign and external forces" to endanger national security.

A senior official in China told reporters that the law also allows the extradition of individuals convicted under certain set of crimes to the mainland. The provision would end up annulling the gains made by activists through their year-long agitation against the Extradition Law, tabled first in 2018.

The G7 Foreign Ministers, in a statement issued on Wednesday, appealed China to withdraw the law and adhere to th 1997 pact inked with the Great Britain. As per the deal, China had agreed to allow Hong Kong being governed by its own constitution for the next 50 years.

The Chinese government has strongly rebuked the statement of G7, calling it an attempt to intervene in China's sovereign rights. "China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US side interfering in Hong Kong affairs and resolutely opposes the statement made by the G7 foreign ministers on Hong Kong-related issues," Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
China China-Hong Kong G7 Hong Kong Hong Kong National Security Law National People's Congress
You might also like
Sensex Zooms 700 Points to End at 34,208, Nifty Nears 10,100, Rally Led by RIL And Bank Stocks
News

Sensex Zooms 700 Points to End at 34,208, Nifty Nears 10,100, Rally Led by RIL And Bank Stocks
Boycott Chinese Goods Protests: People Take to Streets, Burning Effigies of China President Xi Jinping, Destroy Their Made-in-China TV Sets, Watch Videos
News

Boycott Chinese Goods Protests: People Take to Streets, Burning Effigies of China President Xi Jinping, Destroy Their Made-in-China TV Sets, Watch Videos
Ladakh Youths Wave White Scarves to Pay Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs; Heart-Warming Video Shared by Sonam Wangchuk Goes Viral
News

Ladakh Youths Wave White Scarves to Pay Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs; Heart-Warming Video Shared by Sonam Wangchuk Goes Viral
JP Nadda Pays Homage to Soldiers Killed in Action in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, BJP Decides to Postpone All Political Programs for Next 2 Days
News

JP Nadda Pays Homage to Soldiers Killed in Action in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, BJP Decides to Postpone All Political Programs for Next 2 Days
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement