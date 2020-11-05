Beijing, November 5: China on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend entry of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy in a notification on November 5, said that the decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing COVID-19 concerns, a statement by the Chinese Embassy in India stated that due to coronavirus, China has suspended entry of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. "Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp Health Declaration Forms for holders of the above-mentioned categories", the Chinese Embassy in India said.

"The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," it said in a notification. The Embassy clarified that foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Pakistan Suspends All Direct Flights to China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's the tweet:

"Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected," the notification added.

