Coronavirus: China Witnesses ‘Deadliest Day’ as Novel Virus Pneumonia Kills 97 in 24 Hours, Death Toll Officially Surpasses SARS Casualties

Coronavirus Scare (Photo Credits: IANS)

Wuhan, February 10: The death toll, which soared to 908-mark from the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak, saw an upturn on Sunday. 97 people died from the 2019-nCoV on February 8 in China, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 40,171, China’s health authorities announced on Monday morning briefing. Over 300 positive cases have also been reported globally. China: Coronavirus-Infected Mother Gives Birth to Healthy Baby With No Infection (Watch Video).

In the Monday morning briefing, the health commission announced that 3,062 new cases of infection were reported on Sunday till midnight. The number of deaths has crossed the toll of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) which killed 813 people, which also broke out in China. Coronavirus Outbreak: Patients at Wuhan Hospital in China Given Turtle Meat in Meals to 'Improve Nutrition'.

The worst-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 91 new deaths on Sunday. The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei's capital city, has forced the government to lockdown 15 cities in the province to cease the spread of the contagious virus.

Amid the significant rise of novel coronavirus pneumonia overseas, numerous countries including the United States, Japan and Singapore have implemented restrictions of foreigners with recent travel history to China. Numerous governments have also evacuated their students from China.