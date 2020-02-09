China: Coronavirus-Infected Mother Gives Birth to Healthy Baby With No Infection (Watch Video)

Coronavirus infected mom gives birth to healthy baby (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The deadly coronavirus continues to take more lives with over 800 dead in China alone, but news of a healthy newborn born to an infected mother brings hope. A woman infected with the pneumonia-like infection has given birth to a healthy baby in eastern China's Zhejiang province. The Xinhua News posted a video of the newborn who is now in intensive care, and doctors taking good care to keep it safe. When we constantly read reports of the increasing death toll in the country due to this epidemic, the news of a healthy baby serves some good news. Meanwhile, there are 37,198 infected case in mainland China alone and the disease has been spreading in other countries as well.

The baby was born at Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine. The infant has been kept in intensive care are well looked after by the staff. A video documenting the infant was shared online wherein doctors also pose with a "thumbs up" holding the little one. The video was shared by Xinhua News is going viral with over 11,000 views. Several people commented with hope and praying for its health. Coronavirus Outbreak: Patients at Wuhan Hospital in China Given Turtle Meat in Meals to 'Improve Nutrition'.

Watch Video of Healthy Baby Born to Coronavirus Infected Mother:

Lucky baby: A woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth to a boy with no infection in Zhejiang, China. #FightVirus pic.twitter.com/hQtK1RZUXi — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 9, 2020

However, another baby born in at a hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported, was not that lucky. Born on February 2, the baby is the youngest person with the illness who was found infected 30 hours after being born. It also raised questions about how the infant caught the virus, was it in the womb or after its birth. The mother had tested positive for the coronavirus while pregnant.