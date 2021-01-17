Jerusalem, January 17: At least 13 Israelis suffered mild facial paralysis as a side effect after receiving the first Covid vaccine jabs, the Health Ministry said, adding that the count could be higher.

The officials have raised questions on whether or not to administer the second dose to these individuals the Health Ministry had recommended for the second dose, reported the Jerusalem Post.

"For at least 28 hours, I walked around with it (facial paralysis)," one person who had the side effect told Ynet. "I can't say it was completely gone afterwards, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was, but there was nothing beyond that." Covaxin Side Effects: Security Guard Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Admitted at AIIMS After Developing Allergic Reaction.

As for receiving the second dose, he admits he is undecided, but says that "it is important to note that this is something rare, and I don't want people to avoid getting vaccinated - it's important".

"I recently came across, for example, someone vaccinated who was dealing with paralysis, and decided not to give her a second dose," Galia Rahav, Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Centre told Ynet. "It is true that it can be given according to the Health Ministry, but I did not feel comfortable with it."

She added that, "No one knows if this is connected to the vaccine or not. That's why I would refrain from giving a second dose to someone who suffered from paralysis after the first dose." However, the Health Ministry has assured of the second dose only when the paralysis passes, Ynet reported.

