Washington, August 19: The 2020 Democratic National Convention is an ongoing US presidential nominating convention being held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the four-night program themed "Uniting America", delegates of the United States Democratic Party have picked Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate in the November US elections. The live streaming of the remaining two days of Democratic National Convention can be watched on the Democratic Party's website - demconvention.com - and its Youtube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Scroll down to know how to watch live streaming of Democratic National Convention.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Democratic National Convention:

To watch Democratic National Convention live, one can download the official 2020 Democratic National Convention app, or search for “DNC” on Amazon Prime Video. The event is also live-streamed on Apple TV, Roku and Xumo TV. Click on YouTube.com/demconvention, Facebook.com/demconvention, Twitter.com/demconvention and Twitch.tv/demconvention to watch live streaming of Democratic National Convention.

Democratic National Convention 2020 Day 3 Live Streaming:

Democratic National Convention 2020 Day 4 Live Streaming:

Schedule For US Democratic National Convention:

The almost entirely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention started on August 17. The four-day event will conclude on August 20. On the first day, Eva Longoria hosted the convention. Tracee Ellis Ross was the host on the second day. Kerry Washington will host the convention today and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the host for the final day.

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Highlights:

On the first day of the Democratic National Convention, delegates of the United States Democratic Party called unity among democrats to defeat Donald Trump. Prominent speakers included Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The star of the opening session, Michelle Obama, led the charge against Trump, saying: "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

While she heaped praise on Biden as a "profoundly decent man" who can "rescue the economy" and "lead the nation", she was silent on his running mate Indian-American Kamala Harris.

At the convention, Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race clearing way for Biden, acknowledged that there were differences between him and Biden on several issues but said that he would end Trump's climate of "hate and divisiveness" and move in a progressive direction. Sanders said the nation was facing the "most important election in history" as Trump was leading the country towards authoritarianism and asked the "millions" of his supporters to line up behind Biden.

A few Republicans also spoke on the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a "lifelong Republican", said that the vitriol and divisiveness that Trump had unleashed has "terrible consequences for our nation's soul" and that was why he was crossing party lines to back Biden. Fellow Republicans, former New Jersey Governor Christine Whitman and Susan Molinari, who was the keynote speaker at the 1996 Republican Convention, joined him in endorsing Biden.

Democratic National Convention Day 2 Highlights:

Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden. The second night of the convention featured the formal nomination of Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the November election. Biden won the majority in a roll call of states in which a young Indian American student, Bianca Shah, delivered Maryland's votes for him. The roll call came after he was endorsed by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and the daughter of President John Kennedy and her son. (With agency inputs)

