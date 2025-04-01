Mumbai, April 1: An XL Bully dog attack in the UK has claimed the life of an 84-year-old man over a month after he was mauled while walking home in Warrington on February 24. Despite receiving medical care, he succumbed to his injuries on March 30, Cheshire Police confirmed, adding that specialist officers are supporting his family.

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Sean Garner from Liverpool with owning a dangerously out-of-control dog that inflicted serious injuries and for possessing a fighting dog. Responding officers fired 19 shots at the scene, killing two XL Bully dogs. Dog Attack in Jamnagar: 10-Year-Old Girl Injured After 2 Stray Canines Brutally Attack Her Near Anganwadi in Gujarat, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Detective Inspector Simon Mills expressed condolences to the victim's family, calling the incident tragic. He acknowledged the victim's brave fight since the attack but noted that, despite the dedicated efforts of medical teams, his injuries proved fatal. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Woman Undergoes Surgery After Doberman, Pitbull Bite in Jalvayu Vihar; Police File Case Against Owner.

The XL Bully, or Extra Large Bully, is a breed developed in the United States during the 1990s through crossbreeding American Pitbull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and other bulldog breeds.

Due to a rise in fatal attacks linked to XL Bullies, causing 23 deaths over three years in the UK, authorities imposed a ban in 2023. Under the new regulations, owners must always keep XL Bullies on a leash and muzzled in public. Furthermore, breeding, selling, advertising, gifting, exchanging, abandoning, or allowing these dogs to stray is now strictly prohibited.

