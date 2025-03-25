Mumbai, March 25: A 37-year-old woman in Mumbai suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two pet dogs, a Doberman and a Pitbull, in Jalvayu Vihar, Sector A. The incident occurred on Saturday morning when Richa Sanchit Kaushik-Arora was on her way to check on the construction progress of her new home.

According to the police report, the dogs, owned by local resident Divesh Virk, were being handled by his driver, Atul Sawant, and housekeeper, Swati. The animals suddenly charged at Richa, knocking her down. She sustained deep bites on her nose and thigh, requiring immediate medical attention. Her father-in-law and a neighbor rushed her to Hiranandani Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

Following the complaint, Powai police have registered a case against Virk, Sawant, and Swati for negligent conduct regarding animals. Authorities are expected to issue notices to the accused soon. Meanwhile, Richa’s husband, Sanchit Kaushik, a retired navy officer, has also approached the municipal corporation, demanding strict action. Thane Shocker: Pet Dog Bites Man, Then Canine’s Owner Attacks Victim With Cricket Bat for Confronting Him.

This incident has sparked concerns over pet safety and owner responsibility in residential areas. Residents have urged authorities to enforce stricter regulations to prevent similar attacks in the future.

