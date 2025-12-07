New York, December 07: A Tennessee family is grieving after a 50-year-old man and his three-month-old granddaughter were fatally attacked by seven pit bulls inside their home on Wednesday, December 3. James Alexander Smith and the infant were found unresponsive by police, who were forced to shoot all seven dogs to stop the attack.

According to the New York Post, by the time the animals were subdued, both victims had died. The incident occurred at the family’s residence in Tullahoma, a community where the dogs were reportedly known for aggressive behaviour. “This was an especially difficult and brutal scene,” the 14th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office said, urging prayers for both the family and first responders traumatised by the event. Dog Attack in North Carolina: Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in US While Trying To Defend Her Own Pet.

Man, His 3-Month-Old Granddaughter Mauled to Death by 7 Pit Bulls in US

Neighbours described the chaos leading up to the attack. Brian Kirby told Fox 8 he saw a woman screaming in the street moments before authorities arrived. He added that the dogs had a history of aggression, including killing his pet cat.

Family members are now facing additional hardships. Ely Cournoyer launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Smith’s mother, who is caring for six children left without their father and sister. Cournoyer said the family also lost their home and belongings in the aftermath of the tragedy, and Smith had no life insurance. Dog Attack in Texas: Student Mauled to Death by 3 Pit Bulls She Was Caring For, Owner Liability Under Review.

The police have launched an investigation into the deaths and whether the dogs had a history of violence or if prior child welfare concerns contributed to the incident. Remaining dogs from the home are in the custody of Tullahoma Animal Control, pending a decision on their future.

