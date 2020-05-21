Donald Trump Accuses China of Massive Disinformation Campaign, Says 'They Are Desperate to Make Sleepy Joe Biden Win Presidential Election'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, May 21: US President Donald Trump has once again accused China of mishandling the coronavirus situation and attacked the world with massive disinformation. Talking to Twitter, in his latest post, Trump said, "China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades until I came along!"

In another tweet, Trump said, "Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people." Donald Trump Threatens to Permanently Freeze US Funding to WHO And Withdraw Country's Membership From World Health Organisation.

Here's what Donald Trump tweeted:

The attacks on China are nothing new as the US President has often blamed China for failing to prevent a pandemic which has now ravaged the global economy. China’s foreign ministry has also regularly fired back with similar charges, saying the Donald Trump administration was looking to obscure the facts around the virus to deflect from its own shortcomings. Trump has also been careful to maintain that his relationship with Xi remains strong.