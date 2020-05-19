Donald Trump Threatens to Permanently Freeze US Funding to WHO And Withdraw Country's Membership From World Health Organisation

President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, May 19: US President Donald Trump wrote to Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General over the coronavirus situation. Taking to Twitter he shared a letter to the WHO and said it is 'self-explanatory'. Trump warned that if WHO doesn't commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, he will make the temporary freeze of US funding to WHO permanent and would also consider the country's membership in the organisation.

In the 4-paged letter, Donald Trump wrote, "On April 14, 2020, I suspended United States contributions to the World Health Organisation pending an investigation by my Administration of the organisation's failed response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This review has confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month and identified others that the World Health Organisation should have addressed, especially the World Health Organisation's alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China." Donald Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine Despite FDA Warning, US President Informs He is Taking the Pill Along With Zinc.

He further said that he cannot allow American taxpayers dollars to continue to finance and organisation that in its current state, is so clearly not serving the American interests.

Here's what US President wrote to WHO:

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

On Monday, Trump had attacked the WHO, saying the UN health body was a ‘puppet’ of China. Trump claimed that the death toll would have been much more in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was ‘opposed’ by the health agency. US President further revealed that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus. He was having the drug despite FDA warning. The US President informed that he has been taking the pill for about a week-and-a-half along with zinc