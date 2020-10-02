Washington, October 2: Hours after United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were confirmed to have tested COVID-19 positive, the editor of China's mouthpiece mocked them on social media. Hu Xijin, who heads the Global Times which reflects the official views of ruling Communist Party, suggested that the Trumps have paid the price of not adhering to the COVID-19 safety norms. Donald Trump's COVID-19 Positive Report is Reminding Netizens of The Simpsons 'Prediction' About The US President, But is It True?

The contraction of coronavirus by head of the American state reflects the severity of pandemic in the country, Xijin said as he apparently jeered the news. He further added that the infection may negatively affect Trump in the November 3 presidential polls.

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection," the editor tweeted.

See Hu Xijin's Tweet

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

Trump and Melania went into isolation on Thursday night after their COVID-19 test reports confirmed that they have been infected with the contagious disease.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! (sic)," Trump tweeted.

They decided to undergo the tests after Hope Hicks, a top advisor and trusted aide, tested positive for the disease. Hicks is a regular co-traveller with Trump in his Air Force One jet and recently accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate.

